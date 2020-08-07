Plane carrying 191 passengers crashes in southwestern India
An Air India plane carrying 191 passengers crashed in the southern city of Calicut on Friday and several passengers were injured, an airline spokesperson and television channels said.
Aircraft, coming from Dubai, reportedly overshot runway in Calicut
The plane was coming in from Dubai and it overshot the runway as it landed. "Several passengers are injured," an Air India spokesperson said.
The fuselage split into two, local television networks said.
