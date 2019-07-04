Protesters vie for attention during Independence Day celebrations in Washington

(Eric Thayer/Reuters)

Washington has held an Independence Day celebration for decades, generally featuring a parade along Constitution Avenue, a concert on the Capitol lawn with music by the National Symphony Orchestra and fireworks beginning at dusk near the Washington Monument.

This year's Independence Day celebration drew both supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump, many with signs and memorabilia promoting their views. Here's a look at how people are displaying their political positions during the country's Fourth of July event in Washington.

Here, Kathleen Otal, of Arlington, Va., holds up a sign as Independence Day celebrations get underway on the National Mall.

(Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

The anti-war organization Codepink erected a six-metre tall "Trump baby" balloon to protest what it called the president's co-opting of Independence Day. The balloon remained tied down because park officials restricted the group's permission to move it or fill it with helium, an organizer said.

(Carlos Barria/Reuters)

The upcoming U.S. election was on the minds of a number of participants. This man and woman hold a Trump 2020 election banner as a child holds up a flag at Independence Day celebrations.

(Tom Brenner/Reuters)

This protester is holding a Gadsden flag near the Mall. The Gadsden flag depicts a rattlesnake coiled and ready to strike. The flag is named after American general and politician Christopher Gadsden, who designed it in 1775 during the American Revolution.

(Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

A man takes a selfie near an armoured military vehicle during the Fourth of July parade. Weather permitting, event activities include flyovers by warplanes, the presidential Air Force One aircraft and Marine One fleet and the Blue Angels aerobatics team, as well as remarks by Trump.

(Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

(Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

Protesters included these anti-abortion activists.

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In some cases, protesters stood side by side with historical actors. Here, Everett Loud, of Corning, N.Y., dressed as President Abraham Lincoln, stands near a sculpture of Trump holding a cell phone while sitting on a toilet, on the National Mall.

(Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

People wait out the the rain as they gather on the National Mall ahead of the "Salute to America" event, which includes a speech by Trump at the Lincoln Memorial.

(Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)