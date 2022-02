IN PHOTOS | Scenes in besieged Ukrainian cities as Ukrainian, Russian delegations meet

As the war in Ukraine enters a fifth day, Ukrainian forces are battling and managing to slow Russian advances in several besieged cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv. A delegation of Ukrainian and Russian officials also met at the Ukrainian border with Belarus but it was unclear what, if anything, those talks would yield.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24