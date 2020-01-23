Democrats set to resume their impeachment case against Donald Trump

Democrats are set to press forward with their case at U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Thursday, but his fellow Republicans have shown no signs of softening their resistance to the Democratic case for removing him from office.

The seven House Democratic "managers" serving as prosecutors in the trial were due to begin presenting the second of three days of opening arguments, having addressed the Senate for about eight hours on Wednesday.

Rep. Adam Schiff and the other Democratic managers are presenting arguments that Trump should be convicted of two articles of impeachment passed by the House last month — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden last year, and impeding a congressional inquiry into the matter.

Blocked so far in their drive to persuade the Republican-led Senate to let them call new witnesses, Democrats are using their time instead to outline an extensive narrative, complete with video clips, based on the testimony presented during hearings in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

The top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer, made a fresh appeal on Thursday for Republican senators to join with Democrats in voting to allow witnesses and new evidence to be presented in the trial. Republicans control the 100-seat Senate. Four of the Senate's 53 Republicans would have to join the Democrats in order to win a simple majority vote.

"The issue of relevant evidence, documents and witnesses is going to come back up. And Senate Republicans will have the power to bring that evidence into the trial," Schumer told reporters.

"Republican senators — four of them, it's in their hands — can make this trial more fair, if they want to," he said.

The case focuses on Trump's request that Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden, a top contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the Nov. 3 presidential election, and Biden's son on unsubstantiated corruption allegations.

Trump also asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate a discredited theory beneficial to Russia that Ukraine worked with Democrats to hurt Trump in the 2016 U.S. election. Last year, Trump temporarily withheld $391 million in U.S. military aid to Ukraine, which Democrats say was leverage for his demands.

Trump is almost certain to be acquitted by the Senate, where a two-thirds majority is needed to remove him from office.

Even if finding Trump guilty seems to be a long shot for Democrats, the trial presents an opportunity to inflict political damage on Trump ahead of the November election, with millions of Americans watching the televised proceedings.

Trump, who arrived back in Washington on Wednesday night from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, condemned the proceedings as "unfair & corrupt" in a Twitter post on Thursday.