As the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump enters its fourth day in the U.S. Senate, stamina is waning.

Among viewers at home, interest has dropped off - from about 11 million viewers to a little less than nine million, or about seven per cent of those expected to vote in the November 2020 election.

In the halls of the Senate, the press corps is getting restless, still chasing every media availability but privately cursing the long hours they've put in covering a trial that has stretched beyond nine hours each of the past three days.

On the Senate floor, while some senators keenly flip through massive binders of supporting documentation, highlighting relevant sections, others slouch, yawn or slip in and out of the chamber, where strict rules dictate they're only allowed to consume milk or water.

Democrats are hoping they can sustain the punishing pace for at least one more day as they wrap up their case against the president Friday and make a final push to convince the Senate and the American people that Trump's attempt to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival was a brazen abuse of power intended to give him an advantage in the 2020 election.

"It is an unprecedented betrayal of the national interest," said Jerrold Nadler, one of seven Democratic legislators, or so-called managers, prosecuting the case, Thursday.

"It is a shocking corruption of the election process. And it is without doubt a crime against the constitution, warranting — demanding — removal from office."

'Effective use of the House evidence'

The Democrats have been using video clips of testimony from the House impeachment hearings last year and Trump's own statements to methodically weave a director's commentary of sorts, chronicling a by now familiar story: Trump's withholding of $400 million US in military aid and a White House meeting as a means of pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter and revive a discredited theory that Ukraine, not Russia, had interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

"This is actually a very effective use of the House evidence because it digests the moments that constitute evidence for the Democrats," said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, an expert in political communication at the University of Pennsylvania who runs FactCheck.org.

Trump's personal attorney, Jay Sekulow, is one of several lawyers representing the president in the Senate trial. (Handout/U.S. Senate TV/Reuters)

And while much of the testimony was familiar to anyone who paid attention during the House hearings, several senators from both sides of the aisle admitted they were hearing some of it for the first time.

"This may have been the first time that they have heard the entire case presented sequentially," Jamieson said. "And they are having a very different experience than the public has had, because very few in the public are watching from one o'clock until whenever the proceedings [end]."

Although several of Trump's defenders in and outside the Senate denounced the presentation as same old, same old, Republicans might end up using their own samples of House testimony to rebut the Democrats' case when they begin presenting their defence Saturday.

'The breach between the parties'

It would be a mistake for the lawyers representing Trump to discount evidence of misconduct altogether, said Michael Gerhardt, an expert on constitutional law and the legislative process at the North Carolina School of Law.

Instead, they should clearly spell out how the Senate should assess whether it rises to the level of an impeachable offence.

"Merely saying all he did was perfect is shameful. It is false and leads any neutral observers to lose confidence in their case," said Gerhardt.

Constitutional law scholar Michael Gerhardt testified during one of the hearings before the House judiciary committee late last year. He was also a witness in the Clinton impeachment trial — for both sides. (Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press)

Gerhardt was a witness for both sides in the 1999 impeachment trial of Bill Clinton and in the Trump impeachment hearings in the House, and Nadler played some of his testimony at the start of Thursday's session.

He says he regrets that there are no joint witnesses in the current impeachment process.

"The breach between the parties is much worse than it was 20 years ago, and it was bad then."

Whetting senators' appetite

The importance of hearing from additional witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has been a key focus for the Democrats. It will likely come up again in their final day of arguments as they attempt to prove the second article of impeachment and show that Trump obstructed Congress by stymying the inquiry into how he handled the Ukraine matter.

They'll need to convince at least two Republicans (along with the two independents, who are expected to vote with Democrats) to get the 51-member majority they need to vote in favour of calling of witnesses once Trump's defence team presents their case.

Adam Schiff, the congressman leading the prosecution, has goaded senators over the past two days, hinting at the incriminating details that might be in the diplomatic cables and other subpoenaed documents the White House has thus far refused to release.

"They're yours for the asking," he told senators on the first day of arguments.

"As they built the narrative, they would establish what they knew, argue that it was strong enough to impeach based on what they knew and then say, 'But wouldn't you also want to know this?'" Louis Seidman, a professor of constitutional law at Georgetown University Law Center, said of the Democrats' strategy.

Most Americans want to hear from witnesses

It's a strategy that seems to be tapping into public sentiment. A Reuters poll taken Jan. 17- 22 found that 72 per cent of Americans, including 69 per cent of Republicans, agreed that "witnesses with firsthand knowledge of the impeachment charges should be allowed to testify."

"They have to sustain public support for witnesses. In fact, get it to increase if they can, because that puts pressure on the susceptible Republicans who might be willing to vote that way," Seidman said.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott said he hasn't been convinced by the Democrats' argument so far. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Rick Scott of Florida is one of those Republicans but told reporters Thursday he considers the interviewing of witnesses "the House's job."

Democratic Senator and presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar said she's been doing her part to keep the pressure up, nudging Republican colleagues to at least agree to hear from witnesses even if they don't vote to remove Trump from office.

"Why are you here if you're not going to stand up?" she said she told senators.

'Unprecedented coverup'

Democrats used strong language in their presentation to the Senate to characterize Trump's attempt to get Ukraine to announce investigations that the House managers said served only his own interests: "plot," "scheme," "unprecedented coverup." (He countered with some of his favourite terms: Nadler was a "sleazebag"; Schiff a "con job" and the trial "a hoax," he said from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.)

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar is running to be the presidential nominee for the party but has had to take a break from the campaign trail to be at the Senate trial. (Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press)

They went to great lengths to underscore the gravity of the charges and the historic nature of the process, repeatedly invoking the so-called Framers of the Constitution.

"Impeachment is not for petty offences," Nadler said on the second day of arguments. "It does not apply to acts that are merely unwise or unpopular. "

And if there was any doubt about just how somber of an occasion it was, the opening words of the sergeant at arms at the start of every session were there to remind us: "Hear ye! Hear ye! Hear ye! All persons are commanded to keep silent, on pain of imprisonment."

As were the stern security staff who were quick to reprimand reporters and lookers-on for the smallest infraction, handing them a photocopied list of rules, with the one they've violated emphatically underlined: no cellphones, no talking, no eating, no leaning, no standing.

Democrats argue against leaving Trump's fate to voters

In advance of their final day of arguments, the managers presenting the Democrats' case issued a warning to those who might be convinced Trump abused the power of his office but hesitant to remove him.

"The president's misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box," Schiff said near the end of another nine-hour-plus session. "For we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won."

But it will take more than that to convince Trump's most vocal defenders in the Senate that he must go.

"When it comes to replacing this president nine months-plus from the election, you've got an uphill battle with me because I really do believe that the best group people to pick a president are the voters," Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said it will be an 'uphill battle' convincing him to remove the president from office before the 2020 election. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

Even Seidman, who supports the impeachment process, thinks a vote to remove Trump would be risky and potentially destabilizing given that a percentage of Americans would find such a process tantamount to a coup d'etat.

It's also highly unlikely to happen, contingent as it is on a two-thirds majority in the Republican-controlled chamber, where Democrats hold 47 of 100 seats.

But that doesn't necessarily mean the impeachment process is a futile exercise, says Seidman.

"There is the impact that this has on the American people, on Trump's chances for re-election, on his historical reputation, on how much political power he has going forward," he said.

