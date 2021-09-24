Thunder Bay woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle crashes into LCBO

A 60-year-old Thunder Bay woman is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle crashed into an LCBO store in the city on Wednesday.

Police said the crash occurred just before 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at the LCBO in the Thunder Centre on Fort William Road.

Responding officers learned the vehicle had crashed into the side of the building and observed several signs of impairment when speaking with the motorist.

The driver was arrested and taken to police headquarters, and further evaluation found the driver to be four times above the legal limit of blood alcohol concentration.

The accused has been charged with dangerous driving and impaired driving.

She has been released from custody pending a future court appearance.