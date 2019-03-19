Skip to Main Content
Imam at Linwood mosque reflects on New Zealand massacre
Video

Imam at Linwood mosque reflects on New Zealand massacre

Lateef Alabi will be at an upcoming burial service for many of the dead, but is far too traumatized to lead the service
Lateef Alabi will be at an upcoming burial service for many of the dead, but is far too traumatized to lead the service 3:11
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us