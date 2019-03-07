Illinois police in 'negotiations' with man accused of shooting sheriff's deputy

A man suspected of shooting a sheriff's deputy and a woman on Thursday at an Illinois hotel crashed his vehicle along an interstate highway while trying to flee police.

Police said "negotiation efforts" were underway with the man, who, Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Sam Thomas said, was "still inside his vehicle off the interstate in a field in a rural area."

Prosecutors in Winnebago County in central Illinois said they have issued a warrant with a $5-million US bond against Floyd E. Brown, 39, for attempted murder in the shooting of the deputy, who police said was in critical condition.

Female acquaintance also shot

Police described the woman as an acquaintance of Brown and said she suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit with one of Brown's rounds.

The shootings happened Thursday morning at a hotel in Rockford, Ill., located about 130 kilometres northwest of Chicago, after a U.S. Marshal's Service fugitive task force tried to serve Brown with an arrest warrant. Brown fled the hotel and travelled about 275 kilometres south to Logan County, police said.

Police are seen responding to the shooting in Rockford. (ABC 7 Chicago/Associated Press)

Interstate 55 is closed in both directions. The wounded officer, whom police didn't identify, was a McHenry County sheriff's deputy assigned to the fugitive task force.

Earlier on Thursday, Rockford police Lt. Andre Brass said police believe Brown has a rifle and should be "considered armed and dangerous."

Police said Brown was wanted on warrants from multiple Illinois counties when the task force went to an Extended Stay America hotel in Rockford. Brown is from the Springfield area, in central Illinois.

"We just want to end this incident peacefully with his surrender," Brass said. "We have prayers for the officer that was hit, and we have prayers for the officers that are trying to locate the suspect."