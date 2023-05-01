At least 6 dead in huge pileup after drivers caught in blinding dust storm on Illinois highway

Illinois police say there were 'multiple' fatalities and dozens of injuries after a sudden dust storm reduced visibility on an interstate highway to zero.

A windstorm in south-central Illinois kicked up clouds of dust off farm fields Monday, blinding drivers, causing numerous crashes and killing at least six people on Interstate 55, police said.

The crashes occurred late in the morning and involved 40 to 60 passenger cars and multiple tractor-trailers, two of which caught fire, Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said. The highway was shut down in both directions in Montgomery County, about 120 kilometres north of St. Louis.

Starrick, who confirmed the fatalities, told reporters that it was a spring version of a "whiteout situation" typically seen in winter snowstorms.

"The cause of the crashes is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, leading to zero visibility," Starrick said at a news conference.

He said more than 30 people were transported to hospitals with injuries following the crashes, which occurred in both the southbound and northbound lanes.

In this still from a video, first responders tend to the victims of a multi-vehicle crash on a central Illinois highway. The crashes were a result of dirt blowing from nearby fields leading to low visibility conditions. (WICS/CNN )

Winds at the time were gusting between 55 and 75 km/h, the U.S. National Weather Service said.

"It's very flat, very few trees," meteorologist Chuck Schaffer said. "It's been very dry across this area really for the last three weeks. The farmers are out there tilling their fields and planting. The top layer of soil is quite loose."

Starrick said such blinding dust storms have happened before on Illinois roads "where unfortunately you have excessively high winds" that blow the topsoil from fields. Farmers are currently busy planting fields across Illinois and the Midwest region.

Smoke billows after a crash involving dozens of cars shut down a highway in Illinois Monday. (WICS TV/The Associated Press)

Starrick said I-55 would be closed until late morning or early afternoon Tuesday.

"Visibility in the area is reported to be low due to blowing dust," Illinois State Police said earlier in a statement that urged drivers to seek alternate routes.

The Auburn Travel Center in Divernon was established as a reunification spot for travellers.