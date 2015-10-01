Skip to Main Content
Icelandic budget airline WOW Air ceases operations
Icelandic budget airline WOW Air ceases operations

Icelandic budget airline WOW Air says it has ceased operations, stranding passengers across two continents.

Airline specialized in ultra-cheap flights between North America and Europe

The Associated Press
The airline, founded by entrepreneur Skuli Mogensen, announced Thursday it was ceasing operations. (WOW Air)

Icelandic budget airline WOW Air says it has ceased operations, stranding passengers across two continents

Passengers are being advised to check flights with other airlines Thursday.

The airline, founded by entrepreneur Skuli Mogensen, began operations in 2012 and expanded quickly.

It specialized in ultra-cheap flights between North America and Europe. The airline website lists flights from 27 airports, including Toronto, Montreal, New York, Paris, London and its Reykjavik hub.

This image, taken from the WOW Air website Thursday morning, shows the announcement that the budget airlines is no longer flying. (Wow Air)
