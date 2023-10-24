Icelandic women — including PM — stage 24-hour strike for pay equity, end to violence

Iceland's prime minister and women across the volcanic island nation went on strike Tuesday to push for an end to unequal pay and gender-based violence.

Icelanders awoke to all-male newscaster teams announcing shutdowns across the island nation: schools closed, public transit delayed, hospitals understaffed, hotel rooms uncleaned.

Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said she would stay home as part of the women's strike — kvennaverkfal in Icelandic — and expected other women in her cabinet would do the same.

No chores

Iceland's trade unions, the main organizers of the strike, called on women and non-binary people to refuse both paid and unpaid work, including household chores, for the day. About 90 per cent of Icelandic workers belong to a union.

Schools and the health-care system, which have female-dominated workforces, said they would be heavily affected by the walkout. National broadcaster RUV said it was reducing television and radio broadcasts for the day.

Tuesday's walkout, which lasts from midnight to midnight, is being billed as the biggest since Iceland's first such event on Oct. 24, 1975, when 90 per cent of women refused to work, clean or look after children, to voice anger at discrimination in the workplace. In 1976, Iceland passed a law guaranteeing equal rights irrespective of gender.

Since then there have been several partial-day strikes, most recently in 2018, with women walking off the job in the early afternoon, symbolizing the time of day when women, on average, stop earning compared with men.

Top of the list

Iceland, with a population of about 380,000 people, has been ranked as the world's most gender-equal country 14 years in a row by the World Economic Forum, which measures pay, education, health care and other factors. No country has achieved full equality, and there remains a gender pay gap in Iceland.

"We have not yet reached our goals of full gender equality, and we are still tackling the gender-based wage gap, which is unacceptable in 2023," Jakobsdottir told news website mbl.is. "We are still tackling gender-based violence, which has been a priority for my government to tackle."

Her cabinet is evenly split between male and female ministers, and nearly half of the members of Iceland's parliament, the Althingi, are women.

Lowest-paying jobs

But while women in Iceland have pushed or broken the glass ceiling to top jobs — from bishop to leaders of the national wrestling association — the lowest-paying jobs, such as cleaning and child care, are still predominantly done by women.

The work, essential to Iceland's tourism-dominated economy, also depends heavily on immigrants, who on the whole work longer hours and take home the lowest salaries. About 22 per cent of the female workforce is foreign born, according to Statistics Iceland.

"Foreign women are more vulnerable," said Alice Clarke, a cloth designer from Canada who has lived in Iceland for 30 years. "Hopefully what is being done today will help to change that."

Large parts of the centre of the capital, Reykjavik, will be closed to traffic ahead of a rally on Tuesday afternoon. Hand-painted protest signs, posted on social media before the event, hit back at the notion that Iceland is already a paradise for women with the slogan, "You call this gender equality?"

Clarke, who will be among the speakers, said she was planning to bring a banner and a large cup of coffee, because "all the cafés should be closed."

Inspired other protests

Iceland's 1975 strike inspired similar protests in other countries, including Poland, where women boycotted jobs and classes in 2016 to protest a proposed abortion ban.

In Spain, women staged a 24-hour strike in 2018 on March 8, International Women's Day, under the theme "If we stop, the world stops." The country's major unions estimated that 5.3 million people joined the strike.

Acting Equality Minister Irene Montero said Tuesday that Spain's 2018 strike was inspired by Iceland's 1975 walkout, and she expressed full support for the latest protest.