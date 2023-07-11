Content
Tourists in Iceland warned to avoid volcanic eruption

Authorities in Iceland on Tuesday warned tourists and spectators to avoid a volcanic eruption that began spewing lava and noxious gases on Monday. The eruption is in an uninhabited valley near Litli-Hrútur mountain, roughly 30 kilometres southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

3rd time in 2 years the Fagradalsfjall volcano has erupted

People watch flowing lava during a volcanic eruption in Iceland.
People watch flowing lava on Monday during an volcanic eruption near Iceland's Litli-Hrútur mountain, southwest of the capital, Reykjavik. (Kristinn Magnusson/AFP/Getty Images)

A man takes a picture of flowing lava on Monday at the site of the eruption, which is known broadly as the Fagradalsfjall volcano.

A man takes a photo of flowing lava.

(Jérémie Richard/AFP/Getty Images)

The eruption sent streams of molten lava and clouds of gases spewing from a snaking fissure about 900 metres long.

Lava snakes across the landscape from an erupting volcano in Iceland.

(Jérémie Richard/AFP/Getty Images)

The eruption marked the third time in two years that the lava has flowed in the area. The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the latest one was initially more explosive than the previous two.

Lava flows during an volcanic eruption near Litli Hrutur, south-west of Reykjavik in Iceland.

(Kristinn Magnusson/AFP/Getty Images)

University of Iceland observers stand in front of smoke billowing from flowing lava on Monday.

A woman speaks into a radio while standing near flowing lava during during an volcanic eruption near Litli Hrutur, south-west of Reykjavik in Iceland.

(Kristinn Magnusson/AFP/Getty Images)

An observer from the University of Iceland records an image of the lava from the Fagradalsfjall volcano. After Monday's initial outburst of lava, the volume of the eruption had shrunk by Tuesday morning, scientists said.

An observer records an image of the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland.

(Marco Di Marco/The Associated Press)

Lava flows from the eruption in this photograph taken Monday night.

Lava emerges from a fissure of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano in a photo taken at night.

(Marco Di Marco/The Associated Press)

WATCH | Lava flows bubble as Icelandic volcano erupts after earthquake: 

Lava flows bubble as Icelandic volcano erupts after earthquake

17 hours ago
Duration 0:44

With files from The Associated Press

