Tourists in Iceland warned to avoid volcanic eruption

Authorities in Iceland on Tuesday warned tourists and spectators to avoid a volcanic eruption that began spewing lava and noxious gases on Monday. The eruption is in an uninhabited valley near the Litli-Hrútur mountain, roughly 30 kilometres southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

A man takes a picture of flowing lava on Monday at the site of the eruption, which is known broadly as the Fagradalsfjall volcano.

(Jérémie Richard/AFP/Getty Images)

The eruption sent streams of molten lava and clouds of gases spewing from a snaking fissure about 900 metres long.

(Jérémie Richard/AFP/Getty Images)

The eruption marked the third time in two years that the lava has flowed in the area. The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the latest one was initially more explosive than the previous two.

(Kristinn Magnusson/AFP/Getty Images)

University of Iceland observers stand in front of smoke billowing from flowing lava on Monday.

(Kristinn Magnusson/AFP/Getty Images)

An observer from the University of Iceland records an image of the lava from the Fagradalsfjall volcano. After Monday's initial outburst of lava, the volume of the eruption had shrunk by Tuesday morning, scientists said.

(Marco Di Marco/The Associated Press)

Lava flows from the eruption in this photograph taken Monday night.

(Marco Di Marco/The Associated Press)