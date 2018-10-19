Hurricane Michael victims ID'd as death toll rises, recovery effort drags on

Officials say the death toll from Hurricane Michael now stands at 35, including 25 who died in Florida.

On Friday, authorities confirmed that a body recovered Monday was that of Aggie Vicari, a missing 79-year-old Mexico Beach woman.

Vicari's niece says her aunt's body had been under rubble for five days before rescuers found her. The South Florida woman says she spoke to her just hours before Michael's devastating winds came ashore.

The most recent death attributed to the storm was that of fire co-ordinator Brad Price of Wewahitchka. He was killed by a falling tree while helping clear debris with family members Thursday.

Florida officials say fallen trees are hurting the Panhandle's timber industry and also could pose a fire hazard.