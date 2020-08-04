Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

Hurricane Isaias has made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. The Category 1 storm, packing 136 km/h winds, set off flooding and sparked five home fires in Ocean Isle Beach, the town's mayor told a local TV station.

Firefighters from the town's fire department were battling the blaze with assistance from Horry County firefighters in South Carolina, Tony Casey, a spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, told the Associated Press.

About 128 kilometres north of Ocean Isle Beach, about 30 people were displaced due to a fire at a condominium complex in Surf City, news outlets reported. It is not clear if the fires were connected to the storm. No injuries have been reported.

Duke Energy reported hundreds of thousands of power outages as heavy rains and winds battered areas including Wrightsville, Kure, and Carolina beaches in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Coastal shops and restaurants closed early, power began to flicker at oceanfront hotels and even the most adventurous of beachgoers abandoned the sand Monday night as newly restrengthened Hurricane Isaias sped toward the Carolinas.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned oceanside home dwellers to brace for storm surges up to 1.5 metres and rain up to 20 cm, as Isaias moved up the coast. The Carolinas weren't the only states at risk.

People walk through floodwaters in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Monday. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

"All those rains could produce flash flooding across portions of the eastern Carolinas and mid-Atlantic, and even in the northeast U.S.," said Daniel Brown, senior hurricane specialist at the U.S. National Hurricane Center. A tropical storm warning extended all the way up to Maine, where flash flooding was possible in some areas on Wednesday.

The center also warned of possible tornadoes in North Carolina on Monday night and early Tuesday, and from eastern Virginia to southern New England later Tuesday.

Isaias was upgraded again from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane at 11 p.m. ET. The storm was centred 95 kilometres southwest of Greenville, North Carolina.

It was moving quickly over eastern North Carolina at 35 km/h, and this general motion, accompanied by an increase in forward speed, is expected through Tuesday.

Workers in New York City erect temporary flood barriers in the South Street Seaport neighbourhood in preparation for potential flooding and a storm surge expected Tuesday from Tropical Storm Isaias. (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The center will move into southeastern Virginia around daybreak, near or along the coast of mid-Atlantic states and continue across the northeastern United States later into the evening.

Strong winds and heavy rainfall were expected to spread northward along the mid-Atlantic coast Tuesday morning.

Isaias killed two people in the Caribbean and roughed up the Bahamas but remained at sea as it brushed past Florida over the weekend, providing some welcome relief to emergency managers who had to accommodate mask-wearing evacuees in storm shelters.

Authorities in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, ordered swimmers out of the water to avoid rough surf and strong rip currents. By nightfall, power began to flicker at beachfront hotels as Isaias crossed the last bit of warm water on its path toward the U.S. mainland.

As the storm neared the shore, a gauge on a pier in Myrtle Beach recorded its third highest water level since it was set up in 1976. Only Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016 pushed more salt water inland.