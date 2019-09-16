Hurricane Humberto takes aim at Bermuda, a danger to U.S. coast

Humberto gained Category 1 hurricane strength late Sunday and is expected to drop another five centimetres of rain on the storm-ravaged northwestern Bahamas as the storm crawls away from the U.S. coast, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said early Monday.

By early Monday, it was 1,225 kilometres west of Bermuda, moving at 7 km/h, and may bring heavy rains there by late Wednesday, the NHC said in its 5 a.m. advisory.

Humberto will bring life-threatening waves and high rip currents to parts of Central Florida and North Carolina coasts for the next few days as it packs sustained winds of 140 km/h and heads east-northeast toward Bermuda, the NHC said.

Hurricane <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Humberto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Humberto</a> Advisory 15: Humberto Continues to Strengthen. <a href="https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc">https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc</a> —@NHC_Atlantic

Rip currents are narrow channels of water that move away from shore at high speed, posing a drowning threat to swimmers.

Additional strengthening is forecast through Wednesday, when the eye of the storm is expected to be out in the open Atlantic.

There was concern Humberto would directly hit the Bahamas, where dozens were killed and more than 1,300 people remain missing after Category 5 Hurricane Dorian devastated Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama three weeks ago.

Officials say at least 50 people are confirmed dead and more than 70,000 people have been left homeless, many without basic supplies, according to the United Nations World Food Program's estimate.

In the case of Humberto, after grazing the island nation early Sunday, forecasts now show the storm tracking away and remaining off Florida's east coast through Wednesday, the centre said.

Humberto's rains, which fell on Abaco Island, threatened to exacerbate recovery efforts currently underway, but conditions appeared to normalize Saturday afternoon.