Florence threatens U.S. East Coast after being upgraded to Category 1 hurricane

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Florence has turned into a hurricane again and is swirling toward the U.S. East Coast for what could be a direct hit toward the end of the week.

The storm's sustained winds reached 121 km/h, just over the threshold for a hurricane, on Sunday morning as it was moving across the Atlantic, about 1,210 km/h southeast of Bermuda. It was heading west at nine km/h.

The National Hurricane Center says it is still too early to predict the storm's exact path, but a huge coastal area from northern Florida to North Carolina should prepare for a possible a "major hurricane."

If you live along or near the East Coast (particularly from northern FL to the Carolinas), please monitor the forecast for Florence, and follow any directions from your local officials. <a href="https://t.co/Lq6bmT9yxA">https://t.co/Lq6bmT9yxA</a> <a href="https://t.co/diLJ0iid3L">pic.twitter.com/diLJ0iid3L</a> —@NWS

The Miami-based centre defines a major hurricane as one with a wind speed greater than 177 km/h.

The governors of North and South Carolina and Virginia have declared states of emergency to give them time to prepare, and the U.S. Navy said ships in Virginia's Hampton Roads area would leave port for their own safety.

Norwegian Dawn, scheduled to depart from Boston on September 7, will not sail her original itinerary due to the anticipated weather conditions in Bermuda. She will instead call in Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia; St. John, New Brunswick; and Bar Harbor, Maine. —@CruiseNorwegian

Norwegian Cruise Line said it had to change the itinerary of a Bermuda-bound ship — adding stops in the Maritimes — because of the storm.

The vessel departed from Boston on Friday, but instead of heading south it arrived in Halifax on Sunday morning. The company said it will depart for Sydney, N.S., on Sunday night before heading to Saint John and Bar Harbor, Maine, on its way back to Boston.

The storm had been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm last week before it began to strengthen again over the Atlantic late Friday.

Dangerous swells generated by Florence were expected to batter Bermuda early in the week, as well as parts of the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.

The National Weather Center has also warned of dangerous rip currents in popular tourist areas like Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks. Advisories warning of dangerous beach conditions or coastal flooding were in effect for parts of New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

