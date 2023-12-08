Hunter Biden, son of U.S. president, indicted on 9 tax charges in California

Hunter Biden was indicted on nine tax charges in California on Thursday as a special counsel investigation into the business dealings of the U.S. president's son intensifies against the backdrop of the looming 2024 election.

The new charges — three felonies and six misdemeanors — come in addition to federal firearms charges in Delaware alleging Hunter Biden broke a law against drug users having guns in 2018.

He had been previously expected to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges as part of a plea deal with prosecutors who said he failed to pay taxes on $4 million US in personal income in 2017 and 2018. Defence attorneys have signalled they plan to fight any new charges.

The agreement imploded in July after a judge raised questions about it. It had also been pilloried as a "sweetheart deal" by Republicans investigating nearly every aspect of Hunter Biden's business dealings as well as the U.S. Justice Department's handling of the case.

Congressional Republicans have also pursued an impeachment inquiry into U.S.President Joe Biden, claiming he was engaged in an influence-peddling scheme with his son. The House is expected to vote next week on formally authorizing the inquiry.

While questions have arisen about the ethics surrounding the Biden family's international business, no evidence has emerged so far to prove that Joe Biden — in his current or previous office — abused his role or accepted bribes.