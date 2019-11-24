Ukraine's former president, Petro Poroshenko, said he had conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer two years ago, but Rudy Giuliani "definitely did not" raise the possibility of investigating former vice-president Joe Biden's son.

The meeting with Giuliani took place in the fall of 2017 and focused on cybersecurity and reforms in the financial sector, Poroshenko told an international security forum on Sunday.

At the heart of the U.S. impeachment inquiry is the allegation that President Trump, for his own political purposes, leaned on Poroshenko's successor, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate the Bidens and Hunter Biden securing a directorship on the Burisma board.

Allegations of corruption involving Ukrainian natural gas giant Burisma and Hunter Biden's presence on the board was not something they discussed, Poroshenko said of his meeting with Guiliani. He suggested it would not have been something he would have tolerated during his time.

"Look, I'm the president of Ukraine, the great European nation, the great European country; the biggest [in terms of] territory in Europe and definitely I cannot imagine this type of talks with me as the president of Ukraine," he said during a brief question and answer session in Halifax.

Poroshenko, former president of Ukraine, speaks at a session at the Halifax International Security Forum in Halifax. Poroshenko said investigating Hunter Biden was never raised with Rudy Giuliani during his time as president. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

'Don't trust Putin'

For the most part, the former Ukrainian president skirted the raging political fire in Washington. He did say that the internal political struggle between Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. has nothing to do with the pressing issues that face Ukraine, including the bloody five-year-old war with Russian-back separatists in the eastern districts of the country, and Moscow's annexation of Crimea.

Poroshenko also said he met with Trump at the White House and suggested U.S. domestic politics never entered the conversation.

His country, he said, has enjoyed solid bipartisan support in both the United States and Canada, adding: "We need the unity of the whole free world."

The real winner throughout the American political crisis has been Russian President Vladimir Putin, Poroshenko said.

"Don't allow Putin to destabilize us. And by the way, I have a unique almost six years experience in communication with Putin. My strong piece of advice — please don't trust Putin."