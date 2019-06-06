Cruise ship captain in Hungary boat crash was involved in previous collision

The Ukrainian captain of the cruise ship involved in last week's deadly collision with a sightseeing boat on the Danube River in Budapest was also involved in a crash in the Netherlands on April 1, Budapest's chief prosecution office said Thursday.

The news came as Hungarian authorities revealed that the number of South Korean tourists killed in the incident has risen to 17.

Rescue and recovery efforts remain ongoing for nine other South Koreans and the two-person Hungarian crew who were aboard the Hableany (Mermaid) that sunk within seconds of being hit by the 95-cabin river cruise ship.

Only seven people, all from the 33-member tourist group, are known to have survived the May 29 catastrophe.

On Thursday, Hungarian police announced that the bodies of two more South Korean men had been recovered. One was found just over three kilometres from the Margit Bridge, the scene of the collision near the Hungarian parliament building in the capital Budapest, while the other was located almost six kilometres downstream.

Captain in custody

The 64-year-old captain of the Viking Sigyn cruise ship was formally arrested in Budapest on Saturday, suspected of endangering water transport leading to a deadly mass accident. He remains in custody while an appeals court rules on prosecutors' objections to his release on bail of $70,717.

Prosecutors also said the captain, identified earlier as Yuriy C., referencing his first name and the initial letter of his last name, erased data from his mobile phone after the Budapest collision, though they could not confirm that the missing information was related to their investigation.

The Viking's owners did not reply to a request for comment.

Flowers and candles are seen Thursday along the banks of the Danube River, where mourners have left them in honour of victims and people who remain missing after two boats collided on May 29. (Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images)

Citing their ongoing probe, the Dutch Safety Board would not confirm if the captain of the Viking Idun, the Sigyn's sister ship, which collided with a tanker, the Chemical Marketer, on April 1 on the Western Scheldt waterway near the southern Dutch city of Terneuzen, was the same man being held as a suspect in Hungary.

According to the safety board's website, the accident happened shortly after midnight on April 1. The cruise ship was carrying 137 passengers and 43 crew members when it collided with a Maltese chemical tanker. The site said "a number of passengers were slightly injured and the damage to both ships was considerable."

A huge floating crane that is expected to be used to raise the Hableany from the Danube River floor has been waiting since Wednesday afternoon in north Budapest.

A floating crane arrives on the Danube River in Budapest on Wednesday, where it will help salvage the capsized tourist boat. (Bernadett Szabo/Reuters)

Nandor Jasenszky, a spokesperson for the rescue team, said divers were setting up harnesses and lifting points on the sunken tour boat, with preparations expected to be concluded by Friday. The crane will only be able to begin the lift when water levels in the Danube fall.

After falling significantly in the first days of the week, the Danube has risen again over the past 24 hours and is expected to rise a bit more until around midday Friday — due to melting snow in its upper basin — before falling again.

The identification of the South Korean victims was being conducted with the co-operation of South Korean police. Its chief superintendent, Im Byung-ho, said new techniques have made it possible to lift fingerprints off bodies that have been in the water as long as three months.