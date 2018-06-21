Skip to Main Content
Hundreds protest police shooting death of black teen in East Pittsburgh

Protesters in East Pittsburgh staged impromptu and peaceful marches and other events Wednesday night, several hours after Antwon Rose was shot and killed by an officer who had been sworn in just hours earlier and was working his first shift.

Hundreds gathered to protest the shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose by an East Pittsburgh Police officer during a traffic stop. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via Associated Press)

The teen was a passenger in a car police had stopped late Tuesday because it matched the description of a vehicle being sought in a nonfatal shooting in a nearby community.

The East Pittsburgh officer who fired the fatal shots hasn't been identified. He's been placed on administrative leave.

It wasn't clear Thursday if the officer previously worked in law enforcement.

