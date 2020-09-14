Skip to Main Content
Hundreds of firefighters battle wildfire in Portugal
Hundreds of firefighters battle wildfire in Portugal

Almost 1,000 firefighters and 15 water-dropping aircraft battled a major wildfire in central Portugal on Monday, as strong winds pushed the flames through dense and hilly woodlands.

Blaze located around Proenca-a-Nova, 200 kilometres north of Lisbon

