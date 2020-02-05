Skip to Main Content
Huge holiday cruise cut short after 10 people test positive for coronavirus
World·Video

Huge holiday cruise cut short after 10 people test positive for coronavirus

Quarantined ship near Tokyo traps 3,700 people for 14 days, including 251 Canadians.  
Quarantined ship near Tokyo traps 3,700 people for 14 days, including 251 Canadians.   0:31
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|