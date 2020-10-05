How to watch the U.S. vice-presidential debate between Mike Pence, Kamala Harris

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris meet on the debate stage for the first and only time Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Vice-presidential debates rarely move the needle in significant ways during a presidential election. But with U.S. President Donald Trump recovering from the coronavirus and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, trying to become the oldest president in U.S. history, the stakes are higher this time.

CBC News will have special live coverage of the debate, with analysis before and after the debate — providing a Canadian perspective.

Pre-debate coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET, hosted by Carole MacNeil in Toronto and Ellen Mauro in Washington. The debate itself begins at 9 p.m. ET and can be seen on CBC News Network, CBCNews.ca, on the CBC News app or on CBC Gem.

The event is being held at Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Susan Page of USA Today will be the moderator.

While the coronavirus pandemic will be a key debate issue, it is also influencing the night in other ways. It comes less than a week after Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Harris and Pence, who will not be wearing masks, will be separated by a see-through barrier to reduce the risk of transmission. They will be seated 3.7 metres apart from each other and will not shake hands.

Only a "small number" of ticketed guests will be inside the hall, according to organizers. Anyone who refuses to wear a mask besides the candidates and moderator will be removed.

A second debate between Trump and Biden is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami with a third slated for Oct. 22 in Nashville.