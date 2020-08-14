How to watch the 2020 Republican National Convention on CBC
Modified in-person gathering with fewer delegates will take place over 4 days in Charlotte, North Carolina
The 2020 Republican National Convention gets underway Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Unlike the Democratic National Convention, which was entirely virtual, a modified in-person gathering will happen over four days in Charlotte, with fewer delegates and staff than the Republican National Committee normally requires.
All participants will go through COVID-19 screening prior to arriving in Charlotte, wear masks and undergo daily temperature and symptoms checks. Social distancing will be required in all venues, according to a statement on the convention website.
The formal nomination of U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence to run again as Republican candidates in the November presidential election will take place Monday.
Here's how to follow along on CBC News Network and online at CBCNews.ca:
Monday to Thursday (Aug. 24-27)
Vassy Kapelos hosts an extended edition of Power and Politics previewing the Republican National Convention starting at 7 p.m. ET.
At 8 p.m. ET, America Votes: The Republican National Convention, gets underway, hosted by Carole MacNeil and Lyndsay Duncombe with Katie Simpson.
The National airs at 9 p.m. ET with extensive coverage of the convention.
At 10 p.m., CBC News Network returns to America Votes: The Republican National Convention, hosted by Carole MacNeil and Lyndsay Duncombe with Katie Simpson.
Meanwhile, CBCNews.ca will stream prime-time events live between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET.
Trump is reportedly planning to speak on all four nights, though he's officially scheduled on Thursday.
Key speakers Monday
- Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina
- Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
- Kimberly Guilfoyle, senior advisor to the Trump Campaign and former
- Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chair
- Rep. Vernon Jones of Georgia
- Donald Trump, Jr.
Key speakers Tuesday
- Melania Trump
- Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State
- Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky
- Pam Bondi, Former Florida Attorney General
- Eric Trump, Donald Trump's son
- Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump's daughter
Key speakers Wednesday
- Mike Pence
- Karen Pence, wife of vice-president
- Kellyanne Conway, White House counsellor
- Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee
- Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump
Key speakers Thursday
- Donald Trump
- Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader
- Ivanka Trump, White House senior adviser and daughter of Donald Trump
- Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor
- Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas
You can find more details about the convention here.
