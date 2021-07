· Photos

How Eid al-Adha is being celebrated globally amid COVID-19 restrictions

Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is typically marked by communal prayers, large social gatherings, the slaughtering of livestock and giving meat to the needy. This year, the Muslim holiday comes as many countries battle the delta variant.

Muslim holiday marks end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage