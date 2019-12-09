Trump violated his oath of office, committee chairman tells impeachment hearing

The head of a U.S. congressional panel leading the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump has accused him of putting himself before his country and violating his oath of office.

In a statement kicking off a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives to weigh the evidence against Trump, judiciary committee chairman Jerry Nadler said Monday there was extensive proof of wrongdoing.

"The evidence shows that Donald J. Trump, the president of the United States, has put himself before his country. He has violated his most basic responsibilities to the people. He has broken his oath," Nadler said. "I will honour mine."

The hearing on Monday is a key step before determining charges, known as articles of impeachment, that the full House

is likely to vote on before Christmas.

Democrats intend to decide which articles to bring forward after Monday's hearing, which is featuring testimony from Democratic and Republican lawyers from the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees.

Democratic staff attorney Barry Berke laid out the case Monday at the House judiciary committee on Capitol Hill that President Donald Trump committed impeachable offences. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

A vote in the Democratic-led House in favour of impeachment would trigger a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate where a two-thirds vote would be needed to remove the president from office. A conviction is considered unlikely.

After weeks of investigation into Trump's request that Ukraine investigate former vice-president Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to face the president in the 2020 election, the committee is focused on two articles charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Ukraine aid withheld for several weeks

Democrats have also accused Trump of abusing his power by withholding $391 million US in security aid to Ukraine — a vulnerable U.S. ally facing Russian aggression — and holding back a coveted White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as leverage to pressure Kiev into investigating Biden and his businessman son, Hunter Biden, who sat on a Ukraine energy board for over two years while his father was U.S. vice-president.

Trump also wanted a probe into a discredited theory involving alleged Ukraine cyberintrusions into the Democratic National Committee. Multiple inquiries, including one led by Republicans in the Senate, blame Russia for a years-long, sophisticated campaign to roil the election and breach Democratic communications.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and said the inquiry is a hoax.

It has been 20 years since Americans last witnessed impeachment proceedings, when Republicans brought charges against Democratic President Bill Clinton arising from a sexual relationship he had with a White House intern. He was acquitted in the Senate, as was Andrew Johnson in the 19th century. Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 as the impeachment process was underway in the House.