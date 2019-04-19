U.S. House judiciary committee issues subpoena for full Mueller report

U.S. House judiciary committee chairman Jerrold Nadler issued a subpoena on Friday to obtain the full Russia investigation report by special counsel Robert Mueller, saying he cannot accept a redacted version that "leaves most of Congress in the dark."

"My committee needs and is entitled to the full version of the report and the underlying evidence consistent with past practice. The redactions appear to be significant. We have so far seen none of the actual evidence that the special counsel developed to make this case," Nadler said in a statement, the day after the release of 448-page report.

Nadler, a Democrat from New York, is asking for the information by May 1. That's also the day when Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to testify before a Senate committee and one day before Barr is set to appear before Nadler's committee.

Robert Mueller's investigation did not establish that Donald Trump committed a crime, but it also did not exonerate him. 4:05

The subpoena is the opening shot in what could be a lengthy legal battle.

If the U.S. Justice Department doesn't respond, Democrats could hold officials in contempt of Congress or eventually fight the battle in court.

The judiciary committee voted 24-17 earlier this month to give Nadler permission to issue subpoenas for the final report, its exhibits and any underlying evidence or materials prepared for Mueller's investigation.