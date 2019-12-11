The Justice Department's internal watchdog told Congress on Wednesday that he is concerned that "so many basic and fundamental errors" were made by the FBI as it investigated ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Michael Horowitz's testimony before the Senate's judiciary committee comes two days after the release of a report that identified significant problems with applications to receive and renew warrants to eavesdrop on a former Trump campaign aide in 2016 and 2017. Despite those problems, the report also found that the FBI's actions were not motivated by partisan bias and that the investigation was opened for a proper cause.

Horowitz told senators that the FBI failed to follow its own standards for accuracy and completeness when it sought a warrant to monitor the communications of ex-campaign aide Carter Page.

"We also identified what we believe is an absence of sufficient policies to ensure appropriate department oversight of significant investigative decisions that could affect constitutionally protected activity," said Horowitz, whose opening statement was released publicly before he testified.

Horowitz testified the investigation, named Crossfire Hurricane, was "opened for an authorized investigative purpose and with sufficient factual predication" and that there was no evidence of political bias uncovered despite the mistakes.

The report has produced sharp partisan divisions. Democrats seized on the finding that the probe was not tainted by political motivations. But Republicans say the findings show the investigation was fatally flawed. Attorney General William Barr, a vocal defender of President Donald Trump, said the FBI investigation was based on a "bogus narrative."

'The system failed': Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the top Republican on the committee and another ally of Trump, echoed the Barr sentiment in his opening statement.

"What happened here is the system failed. People in the highest levels of government took the law into their own hands," Graham said.

U.S. Senate judiciary committee chair Lindsey Graham is shown delivering an opening statement prior to hearing testimony from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

"Trump's time will come and go, but I hope we understand that what happened here can never happen again," he added.

Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the panel, took exception to Barr's efforts in media interviews this week to express disagreements with some of Horowitz's findings.

She said that Trump's frequent characterizations of the probe as a witch hunt have been disproven.

"There is no 'Deep State.' Simply put, the FBI investigation was motivated by facts, not bias," said Feinstein.

Barr, who last year said before Congress he believed "spying did occur" on the Trump campaign has assigned a prosecutor, John Durham, to explore the beginnings of the intelligence gathering process for the probe. That separate inquiry will also result in a report, expected sometime next year.