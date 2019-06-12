U.S. President Donald Trump says he and Melania Trump are awaiting their own test results after a top aide he spent substantial time with this week tested positive for COVID-19.

"Whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don't know," Trump said during a call-in interview with Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity on Thursday night. "I just went for a test and we'll see what happens."

Trump made the comments following news that Hope Hicks, one of his closest aides, tested positive for the coronavirus after spending time in close proximity to him this week.

Hicks, who serves as counsellor to the president and travelled with him to a Wednesday rally, tested positive on Thursday, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health information. She is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

Trump said he expected to have the results back either Thursday night or Friday morning.

The White House did not immediately respond to multiple questions about the last time Trump was tested and whether he and other staffers who spent time with Hicks in recent days will be asked to quarantine.

Trump travelled to New Jersey for a fundraiser on Thursday. His social media director, Dan Scavino, and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany were originally set to join him but were replaced at the last minute by other aides.

The positive test was yet another reminder that the virus continues to spread, even as Trump has tried desperately to pretend it no longer poses a danger.

Hicks, left, with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, walks from Marine One to accompany Trump aboard Air Force One as he departs on Wednesday, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

Since the beginning of the pandemic, he, the White House and his campaign have played down the threat and refused to abide by basic public health guidelines — including those issued by his own administration — such as wearing masks in public and practising physical distancing. Instead, Trump has continued to hold campaign rallies that draw thousands of supporters.

The virus has killed more than 200,000 Americans and infected more than seven million nationwide.

In a statement, White House spokesperson Judd Deere said, "The president takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously.

"White House Operations collaborates with the physician to the president and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current [Centers for Disease Control] guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the president is travelling," Deere said.

Hicks travelled with the president multiple times this week, including on Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a Minnesota rally on Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night's first presidential debate.

Aides tested every day

Hicks previously served as White House communications director and rejoined the administration this year ahead of the election, which is taking place on Nov. 3. Her positive test was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Multiple White House staffers have tested positive for the virus, including Katie Miller, Vice-President Mike Pence's press secretary, as well as one of the president's personal valets.

After earlier positive cases close to the president, the White House instituted a daily testing regimen for the president's senior aides. Others who will be in close proximity to the president and vice-president, including reporters, are also tested every day.

While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 quarantine for 14 days, White House staffers are considered essential workers. CDC's guidelines for exposed essential workers allow them to return to work if they take precautions, including taking their temperature before going into work, wearing a mask at all times and practising physical distancing.

Trump, the White House and his campaign have flouted other CDC guidelines and recommendations from public health officials and largely refused to wear masks or practise physical distancing.