Hong Kong leader seeks meeting with students after mass protests

Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam has asked to meet with local university students, her office said on Thursday evening, as the embattled leader tries to fend off pressure from a month-long political crisis.

Protesters stormed the local legislature on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the former British territory's return to Chinese rule. This followed mass demonstrations last month against Lam's extradition bill, which critics fear could see Hong Kong citizens being sent for trial in the mainland.

Lam said she has paused efforts to push for the bill, but protesters say that stops short of a full withdrawal.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Lam said "the chief executive has recently started inviting young people of different backgrounds for a meeting, including university students and young people who have participated in recent protests."

The student union at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), one of the eight major higher education institutions, has turned down the offer to meet, saying that the territory's leader had requested a closed-door meeting.

"The dialog must be open to all Hong Kong citizens to participate, and allow everybody the right to speak," the union said in a statement published on Facebook.

Protesters broke the windows of the Legislative Council building on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China on Monday. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

Lam's spokesperson said the chief executive hopes the HKUST student union will reconsider taking part in the meeting, which would be held in a "small-scale and closed-door manner" to facilitate an "in-depth and frank exchange of views."

Students there repeated the opposition's request in recent weeks to investigate alleged police brutality against protesters, whom they said Lam should stop labelling "rioters." Introducing genuine universal suffrage was also on the list of demands.

Students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, another of the eight higher education institutions, were also invited but have not yet decided, a source at the student union there said.

Trust 'has vanished'

Wang Dan, one of the leaders of the 1989 pro-democracy protests in China, has been watching developments in Hong Kong with keen interest.

"Observing the protest, I realize the trust between Hong Kongers and Beijing has vanished. Beijing's hard-line stance forces Hong Kongers to intensify their protest because they have no choice," he wrote from Washington D.C. in an email to CBC News Wednesday.

Wang spent almost a decade in Chinese prisons after the Communist Party crackdown on the Tiananmen Square protests.

Last year he founded a think-tank in Washington called Dialogue China, dedicated to education about democratic reform and human rights in his native land. Hong Kong student leader Joshua Wong is a board member.

Wang said he doubts the Chinese Communist Party will resort to violence in Hong Kong.

"I don't believe Beijing would dare to use the army and cause another Tiananmen incident," he said.

The Tiananmen massacre traumatized his own generation of Chinese pro-democracy activists, but he believes the protesters in Hong Kong are unlikely to back down.

"They realize it is necessary to express their rage in a more intense way. This is their choice," Wang said.

He said that in his view, the lesson from Hong Kong's protest is that "one country, two systems" has been a "total failure."

"China has also already lost Hong Kongers' support," he wrote. "The future generation of Hong Kongers will be Beijing's enemy. The problem in Hong Kong indicates that China lacks the capacity to solve its major crisis."

Wang said in the long term, he thinks a "true general election" would be the only solution for Hong Kong.

"However, apparently, Beijing would not do that. So the problem of Hong Kong is insoluble, and the conflict will continue."