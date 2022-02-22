Skip to Main Content
Hong Kong orders mandatory COVID-19 tests for all residents | CBC Loaded
Hong Kong orders mandatory COVID-19 tests for all residents
Hong Kong will test its entire population of 7.5 million people for COVID-19 in March, the city's leader said Tuesday, as it grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the Omicron variant.
City is grappling with its worst outbreak driven by the Omicron variant
Posted: Feb 22, 2022 4:03 PM ET | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
