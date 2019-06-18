Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has apologized for an extradition bill that set off massive protests and indicated it is unlikely to be revived.

She also said at a news conference on Tuesday that she intends to finish her term as the city's chief executive, suggesting she will not heed calls for her to step down.

Lam has been the focus of criticism from many in Hong Kong for having sought to push through the legislation, which would allow some suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial.

She said she wants a chance to "do better."

Protesters occupy a street on Monday after a rally against the now-suspended extradition bill. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

An estimated two million people marched against Lam and the legislation on Sunday.

Government headquarters reopened Tuesday as the number of protesters dwindled to a few dozen.

Late Monday, Hong Kong's police commissioner, Stephen Lo Wai-chung, held a news conference where he sought to defuse anger over aggressive police tactics during protests last week. He said only five of 15 people arrested during the clashes were charged with rioting.