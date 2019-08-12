Hong Kong airport authority cancels remaining Monday flights amid protest
Peaceful demonstration at the airport reached 4th day
Hong Kong's Airport Authority cancelled all flights not yet checked in by Monday afternoon, the agency said, as anti-government protesters peacefully demonstrated at the airport for a fourth day.
"Other than departure flights that have completed the check- in process and the arrival flights already heading to Hong Kong, all other flights have been cancelled for the rest of today," the authority said in a statement.
Traffic on roads to the airport was very congested and carpark spaces were full, the authority said.
The increasingly violent protests have plunged Chinese-ruled Hong Kong into its most serious crisis in decades and presented a serious challenge to Beijing.
Last week, Canada increased its travel advisory for Hong Kong due to the ongoing protests, advising travellers to exercise "a high degree of caution." The move came after the U.S. and Australia made similar updates to their travel alerts; Ireland, Britain and Japan have also issued travel advisories to their citizens.
With files from CBC News and The Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.