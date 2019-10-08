Hong Kong leader says Chinese military could step in if situation 'becomes so bad'
Carrie Lam won't rule out invoking more emergency measures following mask ban
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam warned on Tuesday the Chinese military could step in if an uprising for democratic reforms in the region gets bad, but reiterated her government still hopes to resolve the crisis on its own.
Lam urged foreign critics to accept the reality that the four months of protests marked by a sharp escalation in violence was no longer "a peaceful movement for democracy."
After invoking emergency powers to ban people from wearing masks at rallies, Lam wouldn't rule out other measures including calling for Chinese intervention.
Lam said Tuesday: "I still strongly feel that we should find the solutions ourselves … but if the situation becomes so bad, then no options could be ruled out if we want Hong Kong to at least have another chance."
