Hong Kong leader bans masks at protests as stance hardens against demonstrations

Hong Kong's leader has banned protesters from wearing masks to conceal their identities in a hardening of the government's stance against demonstrations.

Carrie Lam, who announced the ban at an afternoon news conference, she decried the escalation of violence recently after four months of anti-government demonstrations. The mask ban takes effect Saturday and applies to people at "illegal" gatherings who use violence. It exempts people who wear masks for "legitimate need."

Thousands of masked protesters called for greater democracy as they marched in the city's business district before Lam spoke. They chanted "I want to wear face masks" and "Wearing mask is not a crime" as cars, stuck in traffic due to the march, honked in support.

Lam said she isn't declaring a state of emergency despite deploying a colonial-era emergency law to impose the mask ban.

Hong Kong "isn't in a state of emergency," she said, but faces "extensive and very serious danger" after an alarming rise in violence during widespread protests on Tuesday.

She said the government will table legislation on the mask ban when the Legislative Council resumes Oct. 16.

Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-Chiu said the mask ban will carry a jail sentence of up to one year or a fine. Protesters will be prohibited from painting their faces to hide their identity.

Also Friday, the United Nations human rights office said any new government measures must be grounded in law and protect the right to freedom of assembly.

Marta Hurtado, a UN human rights spokesperson, told a briefing in Geneva that "any restriction must have a basis in law, and be proportionate and as least intrusive as possible."

"Freedom of peaceful assembly is a fundamental right and should be enjoyed without restriction to the greatest extent possible."

Government 'trying to intimidate us'

Even before it was announced, the plan faced opposition.

"Will they arrest 100,000 people on the street? The government is trying to intimidate us but at this moment, I don't think the people will be scared," one protester, who gave his surname as Lui, told an online live broadcast.

At the nearby Causeway Bay shopping area, a huge crowd occupied streets to protest the mask ban. Smaller rallies were also held in other areas.

Analysts warned the use of the Emergency Ordinance for the first time in over half a decade set a dangerous precedent. The law, a relic of British rule enacted in 1922 to quell a mariners strike and last used to crush riots in 1967, gives broad powers to the city's chief executive to implement regulations in an emergency.

"Even though the mask ban is just a small move under the Emergency Ordinance, it is a dangerous first step. If the anti-mask legislation proves to be ineffective, it could lead the way to more draconian measures such as a curfew and other infringement of civil liberties," said Willy Lam, adjunct professor at the Chinese University.

WATCH: Prominent protester Joshua Wong speaks out after ban

Prominent Hong Kong protester Joshua Wong called for international awareness of potential 'martial law' in the territory after chief executive Carrie Lam banned masks at protests. 0:24

The ban followed widespread violence in Hong Kong on Tuesday that marred China's National Day, and included a police officer shooting a protester — the first victim of gunfire since the protests started in June over a now-shelved extradition bill. The wounded man, 18, was charged with attacking police and rioting.

The movement has since snowballed into an anti-China campaign amid anger over what many view as Beijing's interference in Hong Kong's autonomy. More than 1,750 people have been detained.

Activists and many legislators have warned the mask ban could be counterproductive, impractical and difficult to enforce.

"Five demands, not one less," many protesters shouted during Friday's rallies as they held up five fingers.

Dennis Kwok, pro-democracy lawmaker, said Friday that the use of emergency regulation will damage the rule of law of Hong Kong and further restrict human rights and freedoms.

"The emergency regulation is only the beginning of the slip toward an authoritarian state."

Alvin Yeung, Civic Party lawmaker, said "anyone with a brain" would understand that introducing anti-mask laws would not bring peace to the city.

"It will only escalate the situation," Yeung said, adding that unrest in Hong Kong was a "political issue and it should have been resolved politically months ago."

The government last month withdrew the extradition bill, widely slammed as an example of the erosion of Hong Kong's freedom, but protesters have widened their demands to include: