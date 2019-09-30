Hong Kong upholds ban on National Day march after violence

Hong Kong authorities on Monday rejected an appeal for a major pro-democracy march on China's National Day holiday after two straight days of violent clashes between protesters. Police had raised fears of more showdowns that could embarrass Beijing.

The Civil Human Rights Front, which has organized several major rallies in recent months, said an appeals board upheld a police ban on Tuesday's march in the city centre. The group warned that denying a peaceful avenue for protesters could accelerate violence because citizens will turn up anyway, as they've done in past when rallies were banned.

Apart from the march, other rallies are also planned in multiple locations.

"Hong Kong is losing its freedom of speech and assembly. Hong Kong is becoming more and more like a police state, like a tyranny like Beijing," said Bonnie Leung, the Civil Human Rights Front co-ordinator.

Violence erupted over the weekend in what has become familiar cycle since the protests began in June over a now-shelved extradition bill and have since escalated into an anti-China movement. Many people view Beijing as chipping away at the autonomy and freedoms Hong Kong was promised when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Local media reported that several people, including an actor and activist, were detained early Monday over their participation in the months-long protests. Police couldn't immediately confirm this when contacted by The Associated Press.

On Saturday and Sunday, riot police repeatedly fired water cannons and volleys of tear gas after demonstrators hurled Molotov cocktails at officers, targeted the city's government office complex and set off street fires.

The melee crippled the city's shopping and business district for hours on Sunday as protesters clashed with police until late in the night. Police said an officer fired a bullet in the air to ward off protesters surrounding him.

On Sunday, riot police officers fired tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters after a march in Hong Kong. (Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters)

Local media reported that more than 100 people were detained and more than two dozen others, including a journalist, were injured. Police in a statement Monday slammed the violence and vowed to step up enforcement to safeguard public safety.

Many protesters are planning to go out on the street again Tuesday, wearing black as posters call for Oct. 1 to be marked as "A Day of Grief."

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam left earlier Monday with a delegation of 240 people to participate in National Day festivities in Beijing. Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will represent Lam until she returns Tuesday evening.

Celebration has been muted in Hong Kong, with the government cancelling an annual firework display and moving a reception indoors. Security is expected to be tight to prevent any ugly scenes that might embarrass Chinese President Xi Jinping as his ruling Communist Party marks 70 years since taking power.

The protracted unrest has battered Hong Kong's economy, with businesses suffering and tourism plunging.

Norman Chan, the outgoing chief of Hong Kong's Monetary Authority, said earlier Monday that the city's monetary and financial systems remained stable due to healthy buffers but warned the unrest is spooking investors.

Protesters and police on Sunday clashed in Hong Kong for a second straight day, sparking fears of more ugly scenes leading up to China's National Day. 2:00

China doubles deployed troops

Meanwhile, China has quietly more than doubled its deployment of mainland security forces in Hong Kong, according to foreign envoys and security analysts, in the most dramatic move yet by Beijing to prepare for a potential worsening of unrest in the global financial canter.

In August, Beijing moved thousands of troops across the border into the city. State news agency Xinhua described the operation as a routine "rotation" of the low-key force China has kept in Hong Kong since the city's handover from Britain.

A month on, seven Asian and Western envoys say they are certain the late-August deployment was not a rotation at all, but a reinforcement.

Three of the envoys said the number of Chinese military personnel in Hong Kong had more than doubled since the anti-government protests began in June. They put the number of Chinese military personnel at 3,000 to 5,000 in the months before the reinforcement, and estimated it was now between 10,000 to 12,000.

As a result, the envoys believe, China has now assembled its largest-ever active force of People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops and other anti-riot personnel and equipment in Hong Kong.

People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops conduct riot drills at the PLA's base in Tam Mei camp in Hong Kong on Saturday. (James Pomfret/Reuters)

Significantly, five of the diplomats say, the reinforcement includes elements of the People's Armed Police (PAP), a mainland paramilitary anti-riot and internal security force under a separate command from the PLA. Until now, the presence of the PAP in Hong Kong has not been publicly known.

China's Ministry of National Defence, the PLA garrison in Hong Kong, the State Council Information Office, and the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office did not respond to questions. The office of Carrie Lam had no comment.

Some foreign analysts said China's reinforced military presence was bigger than expected.

"They do seem to have an active contingency plan to deal with something like a total breakdown in order by the Hong Kong police," said Alexander Neill, a Singapore-based security analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.