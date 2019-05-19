Canadian among 5 killed in private plane crash in Honduras

Five foreigners, including a Canadian citizen, died on Saturday when their private plane crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from Roatán island, a tourist destination on the Atlantic coast of Honduras.

"Canadian consular officials in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, are in contact with local authorities and are providing consular assistance to the family of the victim," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Sunday.

Officials gave conflicting accounts of the other victims' nationalities but say all on board died, including the pilot. Armed forces spokesman Jose Domingo Meza said four of the victims were from the United States.

Local authorities did not immediately offer a cause for the accident.

Honduran officials gave conflicting accounts on the nationalities of the five dead. (Honduras Fire Department via Reuters)

The Piper PA-32-260 plane was headed to the tourist port city of Trujillo, about 80 kilometres from Roatán, a picturesque island frequented by tourists from the United States, Canada and Europe, authorities said.