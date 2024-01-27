On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, leaders urge rejection of antisemitism, forms of hate

An annual time to reflect upon the horrors of the Holocaust arrived Saturday amid sharp global tensions over fighting between Israel and Hamas.

That context was apparent in International Holocaust Remembrance Day messaging from global leaders, who condemned Nazi-era atrocities and urged rejection of hateful ideologies, while pointing to the rising presence of antisemitism in the conflict-riven moment of today.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement that paid tribute to the millions of Jews slain during the Holocaust and called on Canadians to remember its victims and survivors.

A partial view of people who gathered at Ottawa's National Holocaust Museum on Friday for a service marking the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

"We reaffirm our pledge to never forget," said Trudeau, whose Friday statement also recognized the many Roma, Sinti, and other groups of people also targeted by the Nazis.

He also underlined the "sharp, disturbing rise in antisemitism" seen in Canada and elsewhere in recent months.

A more pointed message was shared by U.S. President Joe Biden, who said the need to remember the evils of the past was "more pressing than ever" following the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel last Oct. 7, which ignited the ongoing war in Gaza.

"We have [since] witnessed an alarming rise of despicable antisemitism at home and abroad that has surfaced painful scars from millennia of hate and genocide of Jewish people," Biden said in a statement issued Friday. "It is unacceptable."

A white rose is seen lying Friday at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin. Saturday marked the annual International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

In Germany, where people put down flowers and lit candles at memorials for the victims of the Nazi terror, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his country would continue to carry the responsibility for this "crime against humanity."

He called on all citizens to defend Germany's democracy and fight antisemitism, as the country marked the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

"'Never again' is every day," Scholz said in his weekly video podcast. "Jan. 27 calls out to us: Stay visible! Stay audible! Against antisemitism, against racism, against misanthropy — and for our democracy."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose country is fighting to repel Russia's full-scale invasion, posted an image of a Jewish menorah on X, formerly Twitter, to mark the day of remembrance.

"Every new generation must learn the truth about the Holocaust. Human life must remain the highest value for all nations in the world," said Zelenskyy, who is Jewish and who lost ancestors in the Holocaust.

"Eternal memory to all Holocaust victims!" Zelenskyy tweeted.