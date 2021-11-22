Multiple people injured after SUV speeds through holiday parade in Wisconsin city, mayor says

An SUV sped into a holiday parade in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha, Wis., on Sunday, leaving multiple people injured, according to Waukesha's mayor and witnesses.

Police in Waukesha, located about 32 kilometres west of Milwaukee, were urging people to avoid the downtown area Sunday night.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha, as well as videos taken by parade attendees, showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place. It's unclear how many people were injured, and police said they could not immediately provide details.

Mayor Shawn Reilly told Milwaukee television station WITI that he does not believe there is any current danger to the public.

More to come.