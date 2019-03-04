Skip to Main Content
Former U.S. attorney general Eric Holder rules out presidential bid

Former U.S. attorney general Eric Holder says in a Washington Post editorial he's not running for president, but is working hard behind the scenes to ensure the party has electoral success in 2020 and beyond.

Holder says candidates should focus on health care, climate and helping middle class

The Associated Press ·
Former U.S. attorney general Eric Holder would have been one of the most high-profile Democratic candidates, but has ruled out a run for president. (Cliff Owen/Associated Press)

Former U.S. attorney general Eric Holder says he's not running for president in 2020.

Holder, a Democrat, said in a Monday opinion piece in The Washington Post that he'll focus on redistricting, the process of reconfiguring electoral districts.

Holder served under President Barack Obama and is chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which has sued states over voting rights issues and legislative redistricting.

Holder did not say which of the Democratic presidential candidates he might endorse but said there are many "good options."

He said candidates must focus on addressing climate change, immigration and ensuring that a Democrat is elected president in 2020.

Holder said it's important to make sure the election is "free from foreign interference," a reference to Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The editorial does not mention President Donald Trump by name, but Holder accuses Republicans of using gerrymandering and manipulating voter ID laws and voter rolls to prevent Americans from exercising their "full and equal say in our democracy."

