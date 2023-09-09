Patrolling the high seas: An inside look at working, living and playing on board a Canadian warship

In the East China Sea, HMCS Ottawa has been getting uncomfortably close to Chinese naval vessels as the frigate — one of three Canadian navy ships patrolling the Indo-Pacific region — does its part ensuring that all ships have the freedom to navigate through these contested international waters.

The Ottawa and sister ship HMCS Vancouver were deployed in August to spend nearly five months in the region, which also includes the South China Sea, the Taiwan Strait and other waters in the area.

Canada is among several nations that has increased the frequency of ship deployments through waters that China has claimed as its own.

HMCS Ottawa is one of the Royal Canadian Navy's 12 Halifax-class frigates, warships that are designed to deal with both surface and air threats. The vessel, powered by two gas turbines and one diesel engine, can travel at a maximum speed of 29 knots. Its armaments include torpedoes, surface-to-air missiles, a 57 mm Bofors gun and eight 12.7 mm machine guns.

The warships each have about 240 crew members on board, teams that include navy sailors as well as air force personnel to support each ship's CH-148 helicopter.

Also aboard the Ottawa is a CBC News team, which is getting a close look at how the ship operates, the roles played by different crew members, the precision of the work and the opportunities to play.

Here is a rare look at life on the high seas.

Safety first

Sailor 1st Class David Eaglestick, second from left, at work on the outer deck of HMCS Ottawa. When working in areas without a guardrail, sailors must attach themselves to the ship to avoid being thrown overboard in rough seas. As a boatswain (pronounced boz-un), Eaglestick is a jack of many trades, whether driving the ship's Zodiac speedboat, checking its 50-calibre deck guns or keeping watch for other vessels on the water.

(David Common/CBC News)

Sticking the landing

Landing the ship's CH-148 Cyclone helicopter requires immense precision, co-ordinated from the landing safety officer's shack located above the flight deck at the back of the frigate. As the ship moves through two-metre waves, bucking up, down and sideways, pilots must manoeuvre the aircraft close to the trap — the Canadian-designed "beartrap" — used to lock the craft down and land it safely.

(Lyzaville Sale/CBC News)

Sofa, so good

Master Sailor Erik Sukstore in the ship's weapons workshop, where just about anything can and is repaired. Why is there a sofa halfway up the wall? When Ottawa comes into port, some crew members are required to don firefighting gear and breathing apparatus in the event of a fire. The sofa gives them somewhere to sit.

(Lyzaville Sale/CBC News)

Fill 'er up

Sailors prepare for a replenishment at sea from the only gas station available to them on the high seas: the 10-year-old MV Asterix, a Royal Canadian Navy supply ship. Hoses stretched across the water between the two ships allow the frigate's fuel tanks to be filled. Crews on both ships need to carefully co-ordinate their exact movements, as any slip-up could lead to an at-sea collision.

(Lyzaville Sale/CBC News)

Fuelled by adrenalin

Master Cpl. Mike Hogman, an airborne electronic sensor operator, hangs out the door of the Cyclone helicopter as it approaches HMCS Ottawa. On the flight deck, a fuel hose has been prepared. The aircrew will winch it up to the helicopter — while in flight — and refuel. This is a routine drill in the event that the helicopter cannot land but needs extra fuel to provide more time in the air to solve problems.

(Lyzaville Sale/CBC News)

Big bullets

Petty Officer 2nd Class Mathieu Chicoine. who has been with the Canadian Armed Forces for 13 years, handles some 57mm ammunition inside the ship's magazine, or ammunition storage area, located below the Ottawa's main deck gun.

(Lyzaville Sale/CBC News)

Junior sailor

Sailor 3rd Class Jurian Vezerian is relatively new to the navy with two years of service. As a junior weapons engineering technician, Veserian is working with Sailor 1st Class Kole Money, left, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Mathieu Chicoine inside Ottawa's main deck gun.

(Lyzaville Sale/CBC News)

Tight quarters

Navy Lt. Kevin Chung is a combat systems engineering officer with 14 years in the Canadian Armed Forces. The space and layout of his cabin is typical for junior officers, who share space with at least one other officer in a compact room that serves as both sleeping quarters and office.

(Lyzaville Sale/CBC News)

Call HR

Even on a ship at sea, there's a human resources department. Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Umbach is responsible for managing pay and other allowances, leave passes, personnel files and ensuring the smooth operation of administrative functions on board.

(Lyzaville Sale/CBC News)

Efficiency kitchen

Meals are key to morale on any ship, and Sailor 3rd Class Ronald Baliquig takes that responsibility seriously. After just two years in the Royal Canadian Navy, he's comfortable cooking for the 240 sailors on HMCS Ottawa out of a kitchen that is smaller than what would be found in most one-bedroom apartments.

(Lyzaville Sale/CBC News)

Working it out

It's not easy getting all your steps on a ship that's only 134 metres long, so the gyms tucked into available spaces are key to keeping fit. Sailor 1st Class Rhys Mazurenko gets some reps in whenever he can get a break from his job as a marine tech.

(Lyzaville Sale/CBC News)

Eyes from the sky

From his position manning a 7.62 mm machine gun, Cpl. Chris Duffney peers out over the East China Sea during Ottawa's deployment to the Indo-Pacific region. As a member of the air detachment, he is one of the relatively few members of the air force on board the navy ship.

(Lyzaville Sale/CBC News)

Double duty

Cpl. Ann Pham's official job is finance administration. But everyone on board the ship has secondary duties and for Pham, that includes advanced medical training to assist the physician assistant on board in the event of a mass casualty event. Though she is a member of the Army, Pham — shown here working here in the ship's sick bay medical facility — has a role that can be deployed with any branch of the Canadian Armed Forces.

(Lyzaville Sale/CBC News)

Minor chords, major lift

The band plays on, in between a multitude of tasks in their day. The members are mostly engineering staff as well as one meteorological technician. The only available space for their jam sessions is on the flight deck — but only when the helicopter isn't flying. While it is not visible in this photo, a Chinese warship is shadowing the Canadian on the horizon as the band pounds out Bryan Adams' Summer of '69.

(Lyzaville Sale/CBC News)