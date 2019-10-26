Authorities have ordered new evacuations for about 50,000 people because of concerns over severe winds near a huge wildfire in Northern California wine country.

Cal Fire says winds expected to whip up Saturday night could lead to erratic fire behaviour near the blaze that's chewed through 104 square kilometres of dry brush and timber. The entire communities of Healdsburg and Windsor have been ordered to leave.

Gusts are expected to top 137 km/h.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says it is expected to be the biggest evacuation in the county in more than 25 years.

Meanwhile, Pacific Gas & Electric still hasn't announced details of a plan to potentially cut power to 940,000 homes and businesses in 36 counties to prevent winds from downing lines and sparking fires.

