1 dead after helicopter crash lands on roof of Manhattan building

One person is dead after a helicopter crash landed onto the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan around 2 p.m. ET., according to the New York Fire Department.

The FDNY said the building is at least 50 storeys tall, located around 51st Street and Seventh Avenue, not far from Central Park.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it was a "a forced landing, emergency landing... People who were in the building said they felt the building shake."

Cuomo said it wasn't clear how many people were on board.

The crash landing caused a fire which the FDNY says has been controlled.

It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.

It was raining heavily at the time of the crash.

More to come