Ukraine's interior minister, 17 others killed as helicopter crashes outside Kyiv

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi and 17 others, including three children, were killed in a helicopter crash in Brovary, a suburb of Kyiv, on Wednesday.

The regional governor said 29 people were also hurt, including 15 children, when the helicopter came down in a residential area in Brovary, on the capital's northeastern outskirts.

Several dead bodies draped in foil blankets lay in a courtyard near the damaged school. Emergency workers were at the scene. Debris was scattered over a playground.

National police Chief Ihor Klymenko said Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi had been killed alongside his first deputy, Yevheniy Yenin, and other officials in a helicopter belonging to the state emergency service.

A soldier stands at the site where a helicopter crashed outside Kyiv on Wednesday, killing 18 people, including three children. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

"There were children and ... staff in the nursery at the time of this tragedy," Kyiv region Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

Officials did not give an immediate explanation of the cause of the helicopter crash. There was no immediate comment from Russia, whose troops invaded Ukraine last February, and Ukrainian officials made no reference to any Russian attack in the area at the time.

Monastyrskyi, responsible for the police and security inside Ukraine, would be the most senior Ukrainian official to die since the war began.

Denys Monastyrskyi is shown during an interview with journalists on June 9, 2022. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images )

Canada donates armoured personnel carriers

Separately, Ukraine reported intense fighting overnight in the east of the country, where both sides have taken huge losses for little gain in intense trench warfare over the last two months.

Ukrainian forces repelled attacks in the eastern city of Bakhmut and the village of Klishchiivka just south of it, the Ukrainian military said. Russia has focused on Bakhmut in recent weeks, claiming last week to have taken the mining town of Soledar on its northern outskirts.

Firefighters inspect a building in Brovary damaged by the crash. The building housed a school for young children. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

After major Ukrainian gains in the second half of 2022, the front lines have hardened over the last two months. Kyiv says it hopes new Western weapons would allow it to resume an offensive to recapture land, especially heavy tanks that would give its troops mobility and protection to push through Russian lines.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Anita Anand announced in Kyiv that Canada is purchasing and donating to Ukraine 200 Canadian-made Senator armoured personnel carriers. The vehicles, manufactured by Roshel in Mississauga, Ont., can be used for transport of personnel and equipment and medical evacuations, and allow for weapons to be mounted on them.

Anand, who expressed condolences for the Kyiv helicopter crash victims, made the announcement of the new military aid at a joint news conference with Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

Western allies will be gathering on Friday at a U.S. airbase in Germany to pledge more weapons for Ukraine. Attention is focused in particular on Germany, which has veto power over any decision to send its Leopard tanks, which are fielded by armies across Europe and widely seen as the most suitable for Ukraine.

WATCH | A closer look at Russia's Wagner Group fighting in Ukraine:

Russia’s mercenary group stacked with ex-cons, including its leader Duration 7:53 As the bloodiest battle of the Ukraine war rages in Bakhmut, CBC's David Common travels to Washington to look at the past of the man leading the Wagner Group — the private mercenary group doing the fighting, and the impact of the weapons being supplied by Ukrainian allies.

Berlin says a decision on the tanks will be the first item on the agenda of Boris Pistorius, its new defence minister.

Britain, which sent main battle tanks over the weekend by promising a squadron of its Challengers, has called on Germany to approve the Leopards. Poland and Finland have already said they would be ready to send Leopards if Berlin allows it.