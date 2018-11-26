U.A.E. pardons British academic sentenced to life for spying

The United Arab Emirates has pardoned and will free a British academic sentenced to life in prison for spying after showing journalists a video of him purportedly saying he was a captain in British intelligence.

Authorities made the announcement on Monday about Matthew Hedges in a hastily called news conference in Abu Dhabi, the U.A.E. capital.

They said U.A.E. President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued the clemency for Hedges on Sunday with hundreds of others.

Authorities say Hedges will be allowed out of the country once procedures securing his release are complete.

"The family and I welcome the news of the presidential pardon and cannot wait to have Matt back home," Daniela Tejada, Hedges's wife, told Reuters.