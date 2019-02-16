New
Trump's pick for ambassador to UN Heather Nauert withdraws from consideration
U.S. President Donald Trump's choice to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Heather Nauert, has withdrawn her nomination, according to a statement issued by the State Department on Saturday.
'The past 2 months have been gruelling for my family,' says former Fox News host
U.S. President Donald Trump's choice to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Heather Nauert, has withdrawn from consideration for the job, according to a statement issued by the State Department on Saturday.
"The past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration," Nauert, who was State Department spokesperson before being chosen for the UN job, said in the statement.
Nauert is a former Fox News Channel correspondent and anchor. She did not have prior political or policy-making experience before becoming State Department spokesperson in April 2017.
With files from The Associated Press