Britain sets record-high temperature mark, climbing over 40 C for 1st time

Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered Tuesday as part of a heat wave that has seized swaths of Europe — and the national weather forecaster predicted it would get hotter still in a country ill prepared for such extremes.

The U.K. Met Office registered a provisional reading of 40.2 C at Heathrow Airport — breaking the record of 39.1 C set in Charlwood, England just an hour earlier, with several hours of daylight still left.

Before Tuesday, the highest temperature recorded in Britain was 38.7 C (101.7 F), a record just set in 2019.

Millions of Britons woke from the country's warmest-ever night. The Met Office said provisional figures showed the temperature remained above 25 C overnight in parts of the country for the first time.

Met Office forecaster Rachel Ayers said Tuesday's highs would be "unprecedented."

A huge chunk of England, from London in the south to Manchester and Leeds in the north, is under the country's first warning of "extreme" heat, meaning there is danger of death even for healthy people.

'Unprecedented event': Few parts of Britain spared in heat wave: Parts of the U.K. are under an extreme heat warning for the first time ever. The scorching temperatures have brought much of the country — unused to such high temperature — to a standstill.

Britain's Supreme Court closed to visitors after a problem with the air conditioning forced it to move hearings online. The British Museum planned to close early. Many public buildings, including hospitals, don't have air conditioning, a reflection of how unusual such extreme heat is in the country better known for rain and mild temperatures.

Many train routes not in service

The temperature on Monday reached 38.1 C at Santon Downham in eastern England, just shy of the highest-ever temperature recorded.

Average July temperatures in the U.K. range from a daily high of 21 C to a nighttime low of 12 C, and few homes or small businesses have air conditioning.

Half of humanity 'in the danger zone' for extreme weather: As wildfires fuelled by extreme heat rage across France, Spain, Italy and Greece, there was a dire warning issued from the head of the UN at a climate change meeting in Berlin: take collective action now, or risk 'collective suicide.'

Many people coped with the heat wave by staying put. Road traffic was down from its usual levels on Monday. Trains ran at low speed out of concern for buckled rails, or did not run at all.

London's Luton Airport had to close its runway because of heat damage. The airport said Tuesday it was "fully operational," but cautioned that a number of train routes leading to the city were not in service due to the heat.

A man holds a portable fan to cool off in London on Monday. The U.K. Meteorological Service issued an extreme temperature warning that temperatures could reach 40 C on Tuesday, posing a serious risk on health. (Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

London's Kings Cross Station, one of the country's busiest rail hubs, was empty on Tuesday, with no trains on the busy east-coast line connecting the capital to the north and Scotland.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Britain's transport infrastructure, some of it dating from Victorian times, "just wasn't built to withstand this type of temperature — and it will be many years before we can replace infrastructure with the kind of infrastructure that could."

📢Due to extreme heat next week, we're offering most train ticket holders fee-free refunds or compensation if they are unable to travel on Monday & Tuesday. Keep cool & safe by carrying water with you on your journey.<a href="https://t.co/bmfTPM9urd">https://t.co/bmfTPM9urd</a> —@grantshapps

Deadly consequences in U.K., Europe

At least five people were reported to have drowned across the U.K. in rivers, lakes and reservoirs while trying to cool off.

Climate experts warn that global warming has increased the frequency of extreme weather events, with studies showing that the likelihood of temperatures in the U.K. reaching 40 C is now 10 times higher than in the pre-industrial era. Drought and heat waves tied to climate change have also made wildfires harder to fight.

Unusually hot, dry weather has gripped large swaths of Europe since last week, triggering wildfires from Portugal to the Balkans and leading to hundreds of heat-related deaths.

In the Gironde region of southwestern France, ferocious wildfires continued to spread through tinder-dry pine forests, frustrating firefighting efforts by more than 2,000 firefighters and water-bombing planes.

More than 37,000 people have been evacuated from homes and summer vacation spots since the fires broke out on July 12 and burned through 190 square kilometres of forests and vegetation, Gironde authorities said.

A smaller third fire broke out late Monday in the Medoc wine region north of Bordeaux, further taxing firefighting resources. Five camping sites went up in flames in the Atlantic coast beach zone where blazes raged around the Arcachon maritime basin famous for its oysters and resorts.

But weather forecasts offered some consolation, with heat-wave temperatures expected to ease along the Atlantic seaboard Tuesday and the possibility of rains rolling in late in the day.