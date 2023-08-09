Driven by strong winds, Hawaiian wildfires burn homes, Maui tourist town

Wildfires in Hawaii fanned by strong winds burned multiple structures, including in historic Lahaina town, forcing evacuations and closing schools in several communities Wednesday.

Rescuers with the U.S. Coast Guard pulled a dozen people from the ocean who had sought refuge in the water from the smoke and flames, the County of Maui said in a statement. The Coast Guard tweeted that a crew rescued 12 people from the water off Lahaina.

The county tweeted that multiple roads in Lahaina were closed and issued a warning: "Do NOT go to Lahaina town."

Fire was widespread in Lahaina, including on Front Street, an area of the town popular with tourists, County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin said in a phone interview early Wednesday. Traffic has been very heavy as people try to evacuate the area, and officials asked people who weren't in an evacuation area to shelter in place to avoid adding to the traffic, she said.

The National Weather Service said Hurricane Dora, which was passing to the south of the island chain at a safe distance of 805 kilometres, was partly to blame for gusts above 97 km/h that knocked out power as night fell, rattled homes and grounded firefighting helicopters. Dangerous fire conditions created by strong winds and low humidity were expected to last through Wednesday afternoon, the weather service said.

Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke issued an emergency proclamation on behalf of Gov. Josh Green, who is traveling, and activated the Hawaii National Guard.

'All hands on deck'

Officials were not aware of any deaths and knew of only one injury, a firefighter who was in stable condition at a hospital after experiencing smoke inhalation, Martin said. There's no count available for the number of structures affected by the fires or the number of people affected by evacuations, but Martin said there are four shelters open, with more than 1,000 people at the largest.

"This is so unprecedented," Martin said.

Multiple districts were affected, she said, and the fact that the emergency had broken out in the night made it all the more terrifying and hard to gauge the extent of the damage.

"Right now, it is all hands on deck, and we are anxious for daybreak," she said.

Members of a Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources wildland firefighting crew on Maui battle a fire in Kula, Hawaii, on Tuesday. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News/The Associated Press)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a disaster declaration to provide assistance with a fire that threatened about 200 homes in and around Kohala Ranch, a rural community with a population of more than 500 on the Big Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. When the request was made, the fire had burned more than 243 hectares and was not contained.

Much of Hawaii was under a red flag warning that continued Wednesday, and two other uncontrolled fires were burning on the Big Island and Maui, officials said.

Multiple blazes

Fire crews on Maui were battling multiple blazes concentrated in two areas: the popular tourist destination of West Maui and an inland, mountainous region. It wasn't immediately known how many buildings had burned, County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin said in a phone interview late Tuesday.

Because of the wind gusts, helicopters weren't able to dump water on the fires from the sky — or gauge more precise fire sizes — and firefighters were encountering roads blocked by downed trees and power lines as they worked the inland fires, Martin said.

About 14,500 customers in Maui were without power early Wednesday, according to poweroutage.us.

A woman leads her horse past a Maui County crew working to clear wind-blown debris from a road in the fire-threatened area of Kula. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News/The Associated Press)

"It's definitely one of the more challenging days for our island given that it's multiple fires, multiple evacuations in the different district areas," Martin said.

Winds were recorded at 129 km/h in inland Maui and one fire that was believed to be contained earlier Tuesday flared up hours later with the big winds, she added.

"The fire can be a mile or more from your house, but in a minute or two, it can be at your house," fire assistant chief Jeff Giesea said.

Different kind of fire

In the Kula area of Maui, at least two homes were destroyed in a fire that engulfed about 4½ square kilometres, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said. About 80 people were evacuated from 40 homes, he said.

"We're trying to protect homes in the community," Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth said of evacuating about 400 homes in four communities in the northern part of the island. As of Tuesday, the roof of one house caught on fire, he said.

Fires in Hawaii are unlike many of those burning in the U.S. West. They tend to break out in large grasslands on the dry sides of the islands and are generally much smaller than mainland fires.

Fires were rare in Hawaii and on other tropical islands before humans arrived, and native ecosystems evolved without them. This means great environmental damage can occur when fires erupt. For example, fires remove vegetation. When a fire is followed by heavy rainfall, the rain can carry loose soil into the ocean, where it can smother coral reefs.