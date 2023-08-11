Wildfires ravaged their historic Hawaiian town. They're left with nothing

Jesse Jaspal, a member of the Red Cross disaster assessment team in Honolulu, once lived in the devastated town of Lahania. He is focused on welcoming up to 4,000 wildfire survivors rather than the loss of his old neighbourhood. ‘That’s my holy grail,’ he said.

Outside Honolulu's Hawaii Convention Centre, where thousands of cots are set up to welcome wildfire survivors, Jesse Jaspal's voice wavered as he thought back to his old neighbourhood in Lahaina on the island of Maui, which was destroyed by the flames.

"My whole neighbourhood's gone, the neighbourhood I lived at. All my neighbours, my friends," he told CBC News's Makda Ghebreslassie from Hawaii's capital on Oahu.

"I get choked up about it … I don't know what to say. It's a gut wrench."

Jaspal struggles to keep his composure. He says every time he hears from someone saying they're safe, it's a relief. But it's not enough.

"A lot of people evacuated with just the clothes on their backs, and they lost everything. Many people lost their homes, their animals, dogs, cats, some horses," he said.

"And there's a lot of people that are still missing."

A man stands in a street Thursday amid the charred wreckage of the wildfire that destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, on the Hawaiian island of Maui earlier this week. (Rick Bowmer/The Associated Press)

Seeking shelter on other islands

The fires burned more than 1,000 buildings in the town of Lahaina on the island of Maui. It has turned the centuries-old hamlet beloved by travellers and locals alike into a charred, desolate landscape.

The fires have claimed dozens of lives, and that number is expected to rise.

Jaspal was on the island of Oahu when the wildfires overtook Lahaina.

He is a member of the Red Cross disaster assessment team welcoming stunned tourists and residents as they arrive at the convention centre on buses in need of shelter.

"Their faces say enough. It's the look of fright, terror. You know, you're going through a traumatic experience — wildfires, smoke, infernos, wind gusts of 50, 60 miles an hour, and just sheer pandemonium and chaos," he said.

"But I'm here, here on this island, so we can help the people that are coming, so that's my holy grail."

The convention centre is prepared to accept up to 4,000 people.

Historic homes burned to the ground

Thousands of visitors fled Maui after wildfires ravaged their hotels and resorts earlier this week, disrupting their beach vacations.

But long after the tourists return home, the wildfires will have a lasting impact on residents of Lahaina, Hawaii's former capital. Historical sites dating back to the 1700s have been lost, along with multi-generational family homes.

La Phena Davis lived in a home that had been in her family for four generations. She fled north in a car with only her laptop and a few important papers; her grandparents, daughter and grandchildren were also evacuated.

When Davis's son-in-law returned to the house, he watched it burn to the ground.

"I really have nothing," she told CBC News. "I'm not going to be able to claim any insurance on my items or anything."

'I've got nothing left'

Retired mail carrier and Vietnam veteran Thomas Leonard lived in the historic town for 44 years until this week, when a rapidly moving wildfire burned down his apartment, melted his Jeep and forced him to spend four terrifying hours hiding from the flames behind a seawall.

"I've got nothing left," Leonard said Thursday as he sat on an inflatable mattress outside a shelter for those who fled the blaze that decimated the town.

"I'm a disabled vet, so now I'm a homeless vet," he said with a small laugh.

Thomas Leonard rests on an air mattress at an evacuation center at the War Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday after his Lahaina apartment was destroyed by a wildfire. (Rick Bowmer/The Associated Press)

'Where do you begin' to rebuild?

Myrna Ah Hee's home is in one of the few subdivisions in Lahaina that was spared. But she and her husband, Abraham, haven't been able to find his brother, a Vietnam veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder, who has been living in Lahaina's homeless shelter.

The Ah Hees spent Thursday scouring evacuation shelters across the island to see if he might have made it out.

Her extended family was hit badly: Her parents lost their home, as did her son, one of her uncles and a cousin. Her son-in-law was staying in a house that had long been in her husband's family, but that burned down, too.

She said those born and raised in Lahaina like her and her husband have to "stand up and make it what it was."

"Where do you begin?" she asked rhetorically. "It's town we have to bring back — but also families, classmates, friends."

Waiting for help in the water

Leonard, the retired mail carrier, said he didn't know about the fire until he smelled smoke from his apartment on Front Street and went outside to investigate.

He had been in an information vacuum all day after the power went out early Tuesday morning, leaving him and neighbours without electricity, internet and cellphone service.

The county's emergency sirens — which warn people of the need to evacuate in the event of tsunamis and other natural disasters — didn't sound.

Leonard grabbed his wallet, keys and credit cards and jumped in his car to leave, only to find a traffic jam. He waited, hoping that the line of vehicles would move, until the cars ahead of him started exploding one by one.

"My Jeep had a soft top, and I knew it was going to go. And I just said, 'I'm out of here,' " he recalled.

The 74-year-old ran to the seawall that shields the town from encroachment from the ocean, joining about 70 others. About 20 of them jumped into the water to escape the flames. Leonard said he felt safer crouched down next to the wall on the ocean side, where he could let the wind carry hot ash over him.

Even so, cinders seared holes in his shorts and shirt, and he suffered burns on his legs.

"There were flames coming and sparks everywhere," he said.

One person at the seawall flashed an SOS signal out to the ocean, which Leonard said alerted the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard contacted Maui firefighters, who then escorted the group on foot through the flames to a supermarket parking lot at about 9:30 p.m.

A propane tank exploded down the block shortly after they passed through.

"It was just like, boom, a gigantic mushroom at that house," he said.

As Hawaii Gov. Josh Green put it in an interview with The Associated Press: "Lahaina, with a few rare exceptions, has been burned down."