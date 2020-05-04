For Hawaii, controlling coronavirus means effectively sealing its borders

Flying to a faraway beach might seem like the perfect way to escape a pandemic, but for isolated Pacific islands, controlling the coronavirus means cutting off tourism.

Hawaii has among the lowest COVID-19 infection and mortality rates in the United States. As cases rose in March, Hawaii did something no other state can — it effectively sealed its borders. People who do come face a two-week quarantine, stopping the flow of tens of thousands of tourists who typically arrive every day.

"We are the most isolated community on the planet," Gov. David Ige told The Associated Press last week. "As such, we've got to be more self-reliant, but we also had the opportunity to enact a quarantine, make it meaningful and most importantly, know that we could really dramatically reduce the number of visitors we get."

With more than 3,220 kilometres of ocean separating it from the rest of the world, Hawaii has an advantage over other remote states with low rates of infection and death. Unlike Alaska, Montana and Wyoming, there's no driving or taking a train to the islands, so fewer people will be arriving and spreading the disease as businesses begin to reopen.

But the travel restrictions have walloped an economy dependent on tourism, and they will be among the last to end, officials say. Hawaii now has one of the nation's highest unemployment rates.

"The sacrifice of keeping our community safe and healthy," Ige said, "has come at the expense of more than 225,000 residents who are now unemployed" — about a third of Hawaii's workforce.

Of the few places in the world with no confirmed COVID-19 infections, nearly all are islands in the Pacific.

American Samoa, a U.S. territory west of Hawaii, is the nation's only jurisdiction with no cases to date. Officials there have asked Hawaiian Airlines to halt daily flights from Honolulu to try to stay virus-free, and travellers must quarantine for two weeks.

Every other U.S. state and territory, including the islands of Guam and Puerto Rico, have the virus. Once there, it's hard to contain, especially if visitors keep arriving.

WATCH | What to do if you're self-isolating at home:

You might choose to self-isolate at home if you’ve been exposed, or think you’ve been exposed, to COVID-19. Ellen Mauro explains what to do. 1:50

Tourists arrested for breaking quarantine

Hawaii became the first state to require travellers to quarantine, and others have followed, though enforcement has been spotty.

Hawaii has arrested several tourists for breaking quarantine, which can mean a $5,000 US fine and up to one year in jail. More than 200 visitors arrived on Friday.

Travellers must give Hawaii airport officials their cellphone number and an address where they will reside for quarantine. If the number doesn't ring in front of an agent, the visitor is turned over to police. National Guard troops also check people for fevers and other signs of illness at airports.

The state has at least 16 deaths and more than 600 confirmed cases. For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever or cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

A worker cleans the baggage claim area at the international airport in Honolulu on April 21. (The Associated Press)

Limiting visitors

Hawaii has prevented wide community spread despite some clusters of cases, including at a Maui hospital and a fast-food restaurant on the Big Island.

Its strategies are familiar: stay-at-home orders, physical distancing and business closures. But the mandatory quarantine for travellers seems to have made a big impact.

Average daily arrivals for this time of year plummeted from about 30,000 people a day to a just few hundred. Most are returning residents.

Mary Ann Jenkins left Honolulu to see family in Indiana in early April and was prepared to quarantine for two weeks when she flew home last week. She said she faced no such restrictions on the mainland.

"There was really no problem going into Indiana," Jenkins said. "When I left … it was more of a secure thing than when I got there."

A man rides his bike on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu on April 21. (Caleb Jones/The Associated Press)

She agrees with Ige's order to limit visitors.

"On the mainland, you can go from one state to the next, and you're just still driving down the road so you never know who, what or where you're coming in contact with," Jenkins said.

Impact on residents

Hawaii also expanded testing to close contacts of infected people, said Lt.-Gov. Josh Green, a practising ER doctor. Officials are now developing ways to slowly restart the tourism economy.

Green is recommending that for the next year or until the virus is no longer a major threat, travellers should be tested 72 hours before arriving. And he said partnering with places such as New Zealand and Australia, which also have low infection rates, could slowly rebuild tourism.

Bartender Jason Maxwell, who works at two Honolulu hotels, is trying to apply for unemployment benefits through the overloaded state system and using vacation and sick time in the meantime. Once that's out, he's not sure what's ahead.

"It's not going to get any easier. And I don't anticipate this thing ending anytime soon. So the stress of the unknown is kind of the biggest thing that's happening right now," Maxwell said.

We are flattening the curve. However, my greatest fear is that if we move too quickly to reopen, we will see a sudden surge in new cases that would result in overrunning our health-care system and more deaths. - Hawaii Gov. David Ige

The governor says he's extending unemployment benefits to more workers and allowing businesses such as real estate agencies, car dealerships and golf courses to reopen.

But the quarantine rules for travellers will last at least through May.

"We are flattening the curve," Ige said. "However, my greatest fear is that if we move too quickly to reopen, we will see a sudden surge in new cases that would result in overrunning our health-care system and more deaths."